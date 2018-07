EMBED >More News Videos Karen Rogers takes us to some new Mexican spots around town.

Tacos, Tacos, Tacos

Joe's Steaks

Anniversary Specials are offered on Tuesdays:

Six Best Sushi Spots to Try

boalogy

Andy's Chicken

Cider Rules: Hale and True

Six Flags

Summer Fun on the Delaware

Hallmark's Just Because Cards

Shelter Me

This week on FYI Philly, we go on a taco tasting tour, savor some new sushi shops and some twists on the iconic cheesesteak. From Korean fried chicken to Taiwanese street food, we are bellying up to the table, then checking out a belly flipping ride and a new way to show some love.FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sunday at midnight.Karen Rogers takes us to some new Mexican spots around town.4161 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127427 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 191471629 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148The cheesesteak is, of course, one of Philadelphia's most iconic foods. And a cheesesteak shop in Northeast Philadelphia is marking a major milestone by highlighting some of Philadelphia's other famous foods.6030 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135(215) 535-94051 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125(215) 535-940Donut Cheesesteak featuring a glazed cronut from Frangelli's Bakery ($9.25)Why I Love Philly Milkshake featuring a custom ice cream flavor from Little Baby's Ice Cream -- Peanut Chews, Tastykakes, and Pretzels ($7.40)Cherry Water Ice Milkshake featuring water ice from John's Water Ice ($6.50)Coffee Milkshake featuring La Colombe Coffee Roasters topped with Tastykake mini donuts ($7.40)Pretzel Cheesesteak featuring a pretzel bun from Philly Pretzel Factory ($9.25)Scrapple Cheesesteak - served with scrapple, rib-eye, American cheese, and onions ($6.75 for a small/$9.25 for a large)Cannoli Milkshake featuring Termini Brothers Bakery ($7.40)Kielbasa Cheesesteak featuring Czerw's Kielbasy ($6.75 for a small/$9.25 for a large)Chocolate-Covered Potato Chip Milkshake featuring Herr's potato chips ($6.50)Pound Cake Cheesesteak featuring Stock's Bakery ($9.25)Butterscotch Krimpet Milkshake made with Tastykakes ($6.50)Philly may be famous for its cheesesteaks, but there's another food group climbing the chain here... sushi! Melissa Magee met up with a local sushi guru for the six best sushi spots to try in the city.3636 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19104215-387-1803719 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-928-888145 N 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 191071040 N American St #701, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-923-26542035 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-564-43392319 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-454-6669What do you get when you serve traditional Taiwanese street food in the farm-to-table fresh style? The answer lies in the science of bo logy. Jeannette Reyes has the story of this Center City spot.1829 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103215-999-2263Andy's Chicken specializes in Korean Style Fried chicken. Melissa Magee finds out what makes his chicken stand out.2001 Memphis St., Philadelphia, PA 19125215-291-07002108 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146215-515-3553There's a new spot off of South Street making cider. It's like a brew-pub but instead of making beer, they're smashing and fermenting apples.613 S 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147Six Flags has a brand new ride that will turn your world upside down. Melissa Magee takes you for a spin.1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ 08527If you're looking for fun on the water, there are things to do on both sides of the Delaware River, this summer.1 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J. 08103Columbus Blvd & Walnut Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19106856-541-7310Hallmark has a new line of cards that offer a way to show you care just because. And every Friday through Aug. 31, the cards are free for Hallmark Crown Rewards members. Free Card Fridays through August 31st, in-store only, at Crown Rewards stores nationwide. You must sign up for the free Crown Rewards Membership Program to take advantage of the offer.2300 E Lincoln Hwy #240, Langhorne, PA 19047(215) 752-0269GetYourPet.com is celebrating over 2000 home-to-home adoptions, and founder, Angela Marcus is being recognized as one of 13 Tech Disrupters by the Philadelphia Business Journal.----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.