U.S. & WORLD

Dancing doctor defends herself after being suspended and sued

EMBED </>More Videos

Dancing doctor defends herself after being suspended and sued. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 22, 2018. (WPVI)

The so-called "dancing doctor" who was suspended and sued when her medical moves went viral is now speaking out.

As shown in videos, Dr. Windell Boutte dances and sings while the patients are unconscious.

The dermatologist is now facing a number of lawsuits from some who claim the distracted doctor left them disfigured.

However, Dr. Boutte says every patient on the videos agreed to the recordings, and that their safety was never in jeopardy.

At least one patient seen in a video says she never consented, and she was left deformed by an uneven incision made as the doctor was dancing.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkersdoctorssingingdanceviral
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News