Police: Driver surrenders in hit-and-run that killed boy, 5, in West Philadelphia

Watch video of the woman who police say surrendered in the fatal hit-and-run of a 5-year-old boy in West Philadelphia.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 5-year-old boy in West Philadelphia has surrendered to authorities.

Action News was there as 25-year-old Anisa Thompson was taken into custody at the 9th District in Spring Garden. She is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and related offenses.

The child, Xavier Moy, was struck while playing outside his home in the 5000 block of Irving Street on the afternoon of Friday, June 22.

The district attorney's office is requesting Thompson be held on $500,000 bail.



A car with front-end damage was recovered by police a few days after the crash, though whether it was the car involved remained under investigation.

Questions remain in West Philly hit-and-run crash. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on June 25, 2018.

