Investigation into use of Temple student's photos

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Photos used to torment Temple University student. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4:30pm on June 22, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating the alleged inappropriate use of a Temple University student's photos.

The female student alleges that another student violated her privacy rights.

It's alleged that the other student downloaded photos from her Instagram account, then used an app called Discord to tell other males to create videos of themselves performing a sex act in front of her picture.

Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania state police confirm an investigation is underway at the request of Temple University administrators.

In a statement, Temple said, "The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. When we receive reports that any student feels unsafe or threatened, we investigate promptly and take appropriate action as quickly as possible."

Sources tell Action News that there will be a meeting with Temple administrators and police to see if a crime has been committed.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newstemple universityNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News