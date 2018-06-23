TRAFFIC

Crash in Camden leaves vehicle standing on its front bumper

Rollover crash traps 3 adults and baby: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on June 23, 2018. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Rescue crews responded to a single-vehicle accident in Camden early Saturday morning.

The incident occured on Admiral Wilson Boulevard near 16th Street at 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the vehicle standing nearly upright on its front bumper, wedged up against a chain link fence.

Authorities say there were five people in the vehicle when it struck a utility pole.

The initial investigation found that a 14-year-old juvenile was the one driving the car with adult passengers in the vehicle.

Two adults were taken to Cooper Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Camden officials say that charges on the adult passengers in the car are pending.

