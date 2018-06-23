Man accused of groping teens outside Broadway performance of Anastasia

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPVI) --
Police are searching for a man accused of groping three teenage girls after a Broadway performance of Anastasia the Musical.

The incident was reported outside the Broadhurst Theater just after 11 p.m. on Friday night.

Authorities say the man stood outside the stage door amongst a crowd and groped and brushed up against three different teenagers.

The 15-year-old, 16-year-old and 19-year-old victims did not require medical attention.

The suspect is described as about 55 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and balding grey hair and was last seen wearing a beige baseball hat and a blue and yellow striped shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

