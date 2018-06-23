ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chip and Joanna Gaines, beloved HGTV stars, welcome fifth child to the world

EMBED </>More Videos

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they're adding to their family. (KTRK)

Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV's "Fixer Upper," welcomed the arrival of their fifth child on Saturday.

The proud father and husband took to Twitter to announce wife Joanna had given birth to another bundle of joy.


Chip said Joanna is "doing great," and their newborn has "10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers."

Last October, Chip told 6abc sister station abc13 he wanted to "make some more babies" with Joanna while the couple was in Houston, helping to repair a Harvey victim's home.

Joanna said at the time she wasn't sure, but it looks like the Gaines family figured it all out in the end. No word yet on the baby's name.
Get a sneak peek of Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Target line
EMBED More News Videos

Hearth and Home with Magnolia has debuted at Target. Get a sneak peek of the new collection right now!



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
entertainmentbabycelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
3 tantalizing food and drink experiences in Philadelphia this week
Happy Birthday, Disneyland!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News