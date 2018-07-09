Young Philadelphia man killed on mother's birthday

Philly mother seeks answers in son's killing. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 24, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The family of a young man killed on his mother's birthday is hoping someone comes forward to help solve his murder.

Janice Bryant is honest when it comes to her son Ryheem's past.

"He went in jail when he was 18 and they gave him five years, he came out at 23," she said.

Bryant admits the gun violence in the city worried her.

"So I was I was kind of afraid for him to come home because I knew all about the killings making me nervous," Bryant said.

Almost a year and a half after his release, Bryant's worries, unfortunately, came true.

"They had shot him twice in the head up around Albert Street near Lehigh," added Bryant.
The body of the 25-year-old was found in a car on Wednesday, October 11 along the 2700 block of Albert Street in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section. However, police believe Ryheem had been killed two days earlier, on October 9, his mother's birthday.

Bryant said, "They left him in that car all that time."

Ryheem's grandmother Mary McCoullum has a message for the person responsible.

"Whoever did this, killed my grandson, I would like very much for you to turn yourself in, turn yourself in because God knows and God is watching you," said McCoullum.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information should call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

