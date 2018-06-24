COMMUNITY & EVENTS

CHOP holds Beyond Cancer Family Reunion

EMBED </>More Videos

CHOP's Beyond Cancer Family Reunion. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on June 24, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There were plenty of smiles as Children's Hospital of Philadelphia held their annual Beyond Cancer Family Reunion on Sunday.

One-hundred-plus child cancer survivors and their families joined the CHOP medical team to celebrate successful battles against the disease.

The event is a chance for the children who've battled cancer and their families to reunite with those at the hospital who've helped them.

But the celebration is a little more than just a reunion. The kids get a chance to be kids with bounce houses, games, and all sorts of entertainment.

There were also therapy dogs that were quite popular.

While the good times were had, several families wanted to share their stories of success, including the Ku family from Bensalem, Bucks County. Their daughter Samantha was diagnosed with leukemia in the 10th grade.

Samantha is now heading to college.

"I'm studying to become a doctor. A pediatric oncologist," Samantha told Action News.

"One thing unnoticed about this hospital that's different, they don't just treat the patient, they treat the whole family," Samantha's father Bill said.

The Joco family said son Kaleo was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia when he was 1-year-old.

His mom Jen says it was a total family and team effort at CHOP to save her son. That included a bone marrow transplant from his older sister Scarlett.

"I gave Kaleo my magic cells," young Scarlett said.

"One of the things I think was so phenomenal about this group, from the researcher to the doctor to the nurse to every single therapist and staff member we worked with, they treated our kids like they would their own," Jen Joco said.

It was a fun event for a lot of brave children and their families.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newshealthcancerCHOPPhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News