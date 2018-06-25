Tomorrow it's lit pic.twitter.com/qF9F6VlZUV — Real Recognize Rell (@MalcMillionz) June 23, 2018

Police are investigating a shooting near a North Philadelphia block party Sunday night that injured three teenagers.North Philly rapper MalcMillionz said everything was going fine at his annual cookout at 18th and Jefferson streets Sunday night until gunfire erupted nearby around 9 p.m.Police say at least five shots were fired by a lone gunman who wounded three people.A 16-year old girl was shot in the leg, and a bullet grazed an 18-year old woman's head. Officials said they are both stable with non-life threatening injuries.An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the stomach and is in critical condition."We're not sure at this point if either of the three victims were the intended target or was someone just shooting indiscriminately," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.MalcMillionz posted flyers to his social media accounts for his annual cookout Sunday. He said there were 3,000 attendees. Police say it was more like 400.Many of them packed into a courtyard off of 18th and Jefferson. Police were called in from across the city to help disperse the crowd."The annual cookout. We was partying, then they shut it down 'cause a little girl got shot," he said.The three people were shot at the corner near the courtyard. Mill Millionz said he did provide security."Every year it gets bigger," he said. "Security is from the local clubs around the city."The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police are searching for the shooter.------