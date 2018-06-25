SPORTS

US Open Tennis to alter seeding following Serena's return

U.S. Open to change seeding process. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018. (WPVI)

When tennis star Serena Williams came back from having her daughter, the former number one player saw her ranking drop to 183.

The move ahead of the French Open sparked outrage.

And now, the United States Tennis Association is changing how it seeds players, and will take it into consideration when they return from pregnancy.

Williams made her comeback in March, after taking 14-months off to give birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia.

However, it's still not known if the seven-time champion will be seeded for next month's Wimbledon.

The committee will meet Tuesday to decide.

