Police search for trio of church burglars in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have just released surveillance video as they work to track down a trio of church burglary suspects in Germantown.

It happened shortly after 11pm back on June 20 inside the Fellowship Baptist Church on the 2100 block of 65th Avenue.

Police say they entered through a rear door.

The burglars took off with a safe containing $250 dollars before fleeing the scene.

Police describe the first suspect as a black or Hispanic male with a light complexion, 16 to 20-years-old with a thin build and slight goatee. He was wearing a t-shirt, dark colored pants and white and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male, 16 to 20-years-old with a thin build and slight facial hair. He was wearing a skull cap, pull over jacket and black sneakers.

They say the third suspect is a black or Hispanic male, 16 to 20-years-old with a thin build. He was wearing a hooded jacket and New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact Philadelphia Police at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP (773847).

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at PhillyPolice.com.

All tips will remain confidential.

