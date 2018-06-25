BUSINESS

Gambling is back at shuttered Atlantic City casinos

Atlantic City casinos offer soft open: as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., June 25, 2018 (WPVI)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
People were again trying their luck for the first time in years at two Atlantic City casinos that were previously shuttered.

Monday marked the first day of so-called "soft play" at the Ocean Resort Casino and the Hard Rock.

The testing period is designed to see how the casinos' equipment and technology systems work before the full grand openings for both casinos on Thursday.

Friends and relatives of employees will continue the testing through Wednesday.

Both casinos say everything went smoothly on Monday.

