MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl

Foles, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to the championship at Super Bowl LII, told host Robin Roberts the team was about having fun.
"Our team played with so much swag. If you're in that locker room, you see us dancing around before the games, warming up. We play loose, we play with high energy, and we play for one another. That's really how we were able to come out on top," Foles said.
In his new book, 'Believe It,' Foles says he told his wife that things were going to change after the big win.
"It's been a crazy journey throughout my career and my life. I knew with winning a Super Bowl and everyone's watching, the platform we have, that things would be a little different. Walking out in public would be a little bit different, but it's not a bad thing, it just takes some getting used to. But keeping our priorities straight, our faith, our family, that'll keep us grounded," Foles said.
Roberts brought up Foles admission in the book that he and his wife have date night. The Eagles quarterback says that is very important to him.
Foles says with having a 1-year-old daughter, it's easy to get so in tuned with being a parent that the parents themselves kind of forget about one another.
"We really wanted make sure during the season we had that Friday night date night," Foles said.
Roberts asked Foles - after injuries, switching teams, thinking about walking away, to becoming Super Bowl MVP - how does he teach someone else to believe it?
"We all have our story, we all have our own journey that we've been on. The big point of my career was a couple years ago was when I was going to step away. It was a time for me to step back and reflect on just the journey of my life and what God has done in my life. It was really humbling," Foles said.
Foles said it was a battle, and not an easy one. But he leaned on people who had his best interest. He learned a lot and overcame fears he had.
"We all have fears that we face. To overcome them and attack them, that allows us to grow," Foles said.
