Police: 3 men sought for stealing cars in Port Richmond

Police: 3 men sought for stealing cars in Port Richmond. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are also asking for help tracking down the two men seen stealing three cars from an auto repair shop.

The video above is from J.J. Auto Body in the 2700 block of East Butler Street early Sunday morning in the Port Richmond section.

The men broke in and got away with a 2017 Dodge Journey, a 2013 Jeep Cherokee and a 2014 Campagna roadster.

Investigators say the thieves did not appear to be new to a crime like this.
