Teen who threatened to shoot up his graduation faces terrorism charges

PLUMSTED TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A student in New Jersey has some serious charges levied against him for allegedly threatening a shooting at his high school graduation.

Matthew Vanderbeek, 19, of Cream Ridge, faces an additional charge of terrorism for threatening to shoot up his high school graduation.

The Ocean County prosecutor first charged Vanderbeek last week for the threats made on social media about New Egypt High School in Plumsted Township.

Previously he was charged with 3rd degree Terroristic Threats with a Threat to Kill and 2nd degree Attempting to Possess a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose.

Terrorism is a first-degree offense.

If convicted, Vanderbeek could face 30 years to life in prison.

