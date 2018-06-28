HEALTH & FITNESS

Chick-fil-A employee uses Heimlich to save customer's life

Chick-fil-A employee uses Heimlich to save customer's life: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By
SOUTH AUSTIN, Texas (WPVI) --
A young worker at a Chick-fil-A in Texas turned out to be a hero when hope was fading for a customer in distress.

The customer started choking. A woman jumped up to help, but despite her effort, she was unable to clear his airway.

That's when 23-year-old employee Hunter Harris jumped into action.

Harris performed the Heimlich maneuver and helped the man breath again

Harris' father, Jamie, who happens to own the franchise, says he isn't surprised.

"His character is to jump in and help when help is needed. You could see that it was natural for him. Very proud of that," he said.

This was actually Hunter's second save at the restaurant.

