HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

2 men indicted for murder in PlayStation sale killing in Mercer County

Rufus Thompson and Akmal Alvaranga

HAMILTON, N.J. --
Two men charged in the slaying of a man authorities say was lured to his death under the guise of buying a used PlayStation gaming system have been indicted on murder charges.

Akmal Alvaranga and Rufus Thompson also face charges of robbery, kidnapping, felony murder and weapons offenses in the indictment that was recently handed up by a Mercer County grand jury.

The charges stem from the death of Danny Diaz-Delgado earlier this year.

The 20-year-old Trenton man was found March 24 on the bank of a Hamilton creek with his hands bound behind his back. He had been shot several times.

Danny Diaz-Delgado



Authorities say Thompson told Diaz-Delgado he could buy the used gaming system from him.

But they say Thompson never had a PlayStation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family heartbroken after young man killed buying used PS4
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Father of 43 children found beaten in Chicago home
Man executed inside his Bentley in Upper Darby
Woman shot and killed by stray bullet in Mexico
Man sought for woman's death in Bensalem found after 2nd stabbing
Young Philadelphia man killed on mother's birthday
More homicide investigation
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News