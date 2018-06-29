SOCIETY

Honda gifts handicapped man new van after his was stolen

Honda presented Quinn Klingerman and his mother Sheila James with a new Odyssey van after their handicapped-accessible vehicle was stolen. (KABC)

By
CLAREMONT, Calif. (WPVI) --
Quinn Klingerman had his handicapped-accessible van stolen over the weekend, but he's now the new owner of brand-new 2018 Honda Odyssey after Southern California Honda Dealers gifted it to him as part of the company's "Random Act of Helpfulness" campaign.

SoCal Honda first heard about Klingerman's stolen van when KABC-TV interviewed him on Monday, according to spokesperson Wendy Soriano.

Although Klingerman suffers from cerebral palsy, he's still an avid swimmer, painter and works out every week. But in order to get to those activities, he depends on his van.

"I feel great about it because now I can get back to the life the way I want to live it," Kingerman said after Honda presented him with the keys to his new ride.

Right before Klingerman received the new Honda Odyssey, police located the stolen van, which Honda said it would donate to another family in need.
"How cool is that?" Sheila James, Quinn's mother, said. "Two families."

Honda plans to modify the 2018 Odyssey to Klingerman's needs.

