Water main break shuts down part of Roosevelt Boulevard

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A water main break has shut down a stretch of the outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the boulevard near Cottman Avenue when the 8-inch main burst at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Before a water department crew arrived, water poured into the nearby McDonald's parking lot.

The crew quickly shut off the main.

Workers will return today to make the necessary repairs.

