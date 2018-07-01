HEALTHCHECK

New study links paternal smoking to risk of miscarriage

EMBED </>More Videos

New study links paternal smoking to risk of miscarriage. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

A new study links the dangers of smoking by a would-be father to an unborn child.

Researchers looked at data for nearly six million pregnancies.

They found that women whose partner smoked during the first few months of the pregnancy were 17-percent more likely to miscarry.

They also discovered that those women whose partners quit smoking around the time of conception were 18-percent less likely to suffer a miscarriage.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecksmokingchildren
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
Number of deaths from liver cancer on the rise
Simple steps to protect yourself from skin cancer
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News