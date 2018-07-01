New study links paternal smoking to risk of miscarriage

A new study links the dangers of smoking by a would-be father to an unborn child.
Researchers looked at data for nearly six million pregnancies.
They found that women whose partner smoked during the first few months of the pregnancy were 17-percent more likely to miscarry.
They also discovered that those women whose partners quit smoking around the time of conception were 18-percent less likely to suffer a miscarriage.
