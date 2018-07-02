2 men suffer surf-related injuries at Delaware beaches

BETHANY BEACH, Del. --
Authorities in Delaware say two men had to be airlifted after suffering surf-related injuries.

The Daily Times reports that the men were transported Saturday afternoon.

Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Chief Brian Martin said one man was transported from Ocean Breeze community beach. The other was airlifted from Fenwick Island State Park.

Martin said both suffered head, neck and back injuries.

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md.

