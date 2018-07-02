TRAFFIC

Motorcycle slams into SUV on I-95 southbound near Phila. Int'l Airport

Chopper 6 over scene after motorcycle hits SUV on I-95 on July 2, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A motorcycle slammed into an SUV on Interstate 95 southbound during the Monday morning commute.

It happened just south of the Philadelphia International Airport.

The SUV reportedly broke down in the middle of the highway before it was struck by the motorcycle.

The view from Chopper 6 showed significant damage to the back of the SUV.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the motorcyclist or anyone inside the SUV.

All lanes of Interstate 95 southbound were shut down as police and medics were on the scene.

