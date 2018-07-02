IMMIGRATION

Demonstrators rally outside of Philadelphia's ICE office

EMBED </>More Videos

Rally against ICE in Center City: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 2, 2018 (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Protesters took to the streets of Center City Monday evening calling for the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as demonstrators held signs and rallied for change in front of the ICE office at 8th and Market streets.

The rally comes after hundreds of immigrant families were separated at the US / Mexico border.

In addition to abolishing ICE, the demonstrators also called for the Berks County Family Detention Center to close.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsphilly newsICEprotestrallyimmigration
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Several arrested at immigration policy protest
Son surprises dad with baseball glove he has wanted for 50 years
Police, protesters clash again outside ICE office in Philadelphia
Indiana church cages Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus to condemn immigration policy
Police: 29 arrests at protest at Philadelphia ICE building
More immigration
POLITICS
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News