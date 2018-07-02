Protesters took to the streets of Center City Monday evening calling for the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.Chopper 6 was over the scene as demonstrators held signs and rallied for change in front of the ICE office at 8th and Market streets.The rally comes after hundreds of immigrant families were separated at the US / Mexico border.In addition to abolishing ICE, the demonstrators also called for the Berks County Family Detention Center to close.------