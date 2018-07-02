2 killed, 3 injured in Toms River crash

Two people were killed and three others injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Toms River.It happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 37 at Hospital Drive.Police say the collision between a pickup truck and a car sent the truck onto its side.Two women in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.A third woman in the car is in critical condition.Witnesses say the car turned into the path of the truck.------