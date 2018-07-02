TRAFFIC

2 killed, 3 injured in Toms River crash

2 dead, 3 injured in Toms River crash: As seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 2, 2018 (WPVI)

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) --
Two people were killed and three others injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Toms River.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 37 at Hospital Drive.

Police say the collision between a pickup truck and a car sent the truck onto its side.

Two women in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third woman in the car is in critical condition.

Witnesses say the car turned into the path of the truck.

