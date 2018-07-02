AIR CONDITIONER

Tips to avoid costly air conditioning repairs this summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Avoid costly air conditioning repairs this summer: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July 2, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
As the sun set on day four of this heatwave Monday night, the sweltering temperatures are not getting any easier for people in and around the city, but they are boosting business for air conditioning repair companies.

Service technician Sean Muldoon is one of several techs working non-stop at Joseph Giannone Air Conditioning Repair.

On Monday alone the company fielded more than 100 heat-related service calls.

"It's been pretty heavy for about a week now," said Muldoon. "A lot of electrical issues, some mechanical."

Inside the Toth home in Logan Square, the temperature rose dramatically after the air conditioner called it quits.

"It was a matter of an hour or two to go from 70 to 85," said Jim Toth.

Muldoon sweated it out until he found and fixed the problem.

PECO is reporting that it is not seeing major outages, in part due to people being away for the holiday and they are not home running the air conditioning.

However, PECO does recommend customers cycle the use of their air conditioners.

On the Giannone Website, they have tips for people to ask themselves before they call the repairman.

Such as:

1. Is there power to your thermostat?
2. Did you check the batteries to your thermostat?

3. Did you change your filter?
4. Did you clean the outdoor unit?

Muldoon said answering those simple questions could potentially save you a lot of cash.

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessphilly newsair conditionerheat wave
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR CONDITIONER
Air conditioning failure causes one police district to briefly relocate
Energy demand from ACs to triple by 2050, says new report
How did people keep cool in hot temperatures before there were air conditioners?
Woman allegedly shot husband in genitals in fight over AC unit
More air conditioner
BUSINESS
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News