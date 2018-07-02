As the sun set on day four of this heatwave Monday night, the sweltering temperatures are not getting any easier for people in and around the city, but they are boosting business for air conditioning repair companies.Service technician Sean Muldoon is one of several techs working non-stop at Joseph Giannone Air Conditioning Repair.On Monday alone the company fielded more than 100 heat-related service calls."It's been pretty heavy for about a week now," said Muldoon. "A lot of electrical issues, some mechanical."Inside the Toth home in Logan Square, the temperature rose dramatically after the air conditioner called it quits."It was a matter of an hour or two to go from 70 to 85," said Jim Toth.Muldoon sweated it out until he found and fixed the problem.PECO is reporting that it is not seeing major outages, in part due to people being away for the holiday and they are not home running the air conditioning.However, PECO does recommend customers cycle the use of their air conditioners.On the Giannone Website, they have tips for people to ask themselves before they call the repairman.Such as:1. Is there power to your thermostat?2. Did you check the batteries to your thermostat?3. Did you change your filter?4. Did you clean the outdoor unit?Muldoon said answering those simple questions could potentially save you a lot of cash.