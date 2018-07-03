Atlantic City police release bodycam footage of fatal shooting

Bodycam video of attack on Atlantic City officer: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., July 3, 2018 (WPVI)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Atlantic City police have released bodycam video from a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred two weeks ago.

The video released Tuesday shows 32-year-old Timothy Deal lunging at an officer and stabbing him, in what the prosecutor calls an unprovoked attack.

The officer immediately shoots Deal several times.

The incident occurred on the 600 block of North Kentucky Avenue on June 22, as officers were investigating a hit-and-run accident.

Deal died at the hospital.

The officer was treated for a stab wound to the stomach.

Officials: Police shoot suspect after officer stabbed in Atlantic City. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on Junr 23, 2018.


