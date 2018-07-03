Lightning sparks condo fire in Burlington County

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire sparked by lightning: as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., July 3, 2018 (WPVI)

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (WPVI) --
Firefighters believe a lightning strike may be to blame for sparking a three-alarm blaze in Edgewater Park, Burlington County Tuesday night.

An Action News viewer recorded flames burning through the roof of the Arbor Green Condominiums on the 200 block of Green Street around 7 p.m.

It took firefighters around two hours to put out the flames, making for a hazy scene as smoke mixed with the wet weather. The fire was placed under control just before 9 p.m.

There was at least one person hurt. There is no word on their injuries.

Officials said 16 units were damaged in the blaze.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsweatherlightningfireEdgewater Park
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News