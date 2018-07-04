PHILADELPHIA POLICE

Air conditioning failure causes West Philadelphia police district to briefly relocate

EMBED </>More Videos

Air conditioning failure causes relocation of police district: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 4, 2018 (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police were victims of the heat Wednesday.

Officers from the 18th District in West Philadelphia had to transfer to the 16th District because their building's air conditioning was not working.

In fact, the temperature inside the building was so intolerable they moved the prisoners as well.

The police union brought in portable air conditioning units.

They claim it hit over 100 degrees in the operations room.

City repair crews and contractors fixed the air conditioning Wednesday evening and the 18th District resumed operations by 8:30 p.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsphiladelphia policeair conditionerheat
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA POLICE
Man strangles then robs gas station customer
Police search for man who robbed 2 women within minutes
Boy dies, 4 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting
Police: Man killed after answering front door in S. Philadelphia
Grocery store robbery caught on video
More philadelphia police
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News