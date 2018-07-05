A swimmer who was unconscious when he was pulled from ocean waters off the southern New Jersey coast has died.Surf City police were notified around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday that the 55-year-old man was in distress.Lifeguards were able to get the man out of the water and performed CPR on him. He was then taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.The man's name has not been released.Authorities say rip currents were reported in the area when the drowning occurred.Another swimmer was also pulled from the water around the same time. The 40-year-old man was alert when emergency responders arrived and took him to a hospital, but further details on his condition were not released.------