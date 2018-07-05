Police: Woman sought for double stabbing in Wilmington

Police are investigating a double stabbing in Wilmington, Delaware.It happened on Wednesday on the 200 block of North Franklin Street.Officers arrived to find a male suffering from a puncture wound to the chest.He was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical but stable condition.A second victim was also located at the scene. That person was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment and then released.Police have identified the alleged suspect as Nakera Mitchell-Wright.She is wanted for assault, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and other offenses.Anyone with information regarding this incident may call 302-576-3637 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-333.------