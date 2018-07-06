Sesame Place closed Friday due to water main break

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over Sesame Place on July 5, 2018. (WPVI)

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Sesame Place was forced to close early on Thursday, and will be closed again Friday, due to a water main break in Middletown Township, Bucks County.

The break happened along the 2000 block of East Lincoln Highway (Business Route 1), cutting off service to tens of thousands of customers including the theme park, the Oxford Valley Mall, and others along Business Route 1 and Oxford Valley Road.


Crews have been working through the night trying to make repairs.

It could take until Friday afternoon to restore water pressure.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sesame placewater main breakpennsylvania newsMiddletown Township (Bucks County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News