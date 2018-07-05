LAWRENCE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Investigators in New Jersey are asking for help finding the person who brutally killed a 32-year-old woman.
Tonya Cook's remains were found Monday morning at the edge of a farm field in Lawrence Township, Cumberland County.
State Police said Cook's body had been dismembered and burned.
Cook is from Vineland and known to have ties throughout the county.
If you know anything about this crime - you are asked to call New Jersey State Police at the Port Norris Station at (856) 785-0036.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps