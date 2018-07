EMBED >More News Videos The panel looks at Republican Gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner and the Pa. Senate race.

EMBED >More News Videos The panel offers its stories of the week, including some appreciation for the Friends of Rittenhouse Square.

Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders discussed how the national immigration debate has landed in Philly with protesters landing in front of the local Philadelphia I.C.E. office - Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office - ending with several arrests.Also discussed: New Jersey and Pa. passed their budgets - what does that mean for residents? An update on the Pa. Gubernatorial and Senate Races and what's next for the hundreds of Puerto Rican Hurricane Maria evacuees that must move into transitional housing across the region.This week's panel consists of Liz Preate Havey, Farah Jimenez, Sharmain Matlock-Turner and Ajay Raju. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.------