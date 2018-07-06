The search is on for a gunman who opened fire in West Philadelphia, killing one man and injuring another.The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Walton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.Officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man on the road suffering from eight or nine gunshot wounds throughout his body."I just got off the bus and I saw the cops and everyone out here," said Shenika Davis.Police rushed the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead 20 minutes later.Soon after, a second victim, 22 years old, stumbled into the hospital with a gunshot to his leg. Authorities say he was hit by a stray bullet. He was treated then later released.Friends and family were visibly shocked, others emotional over the murder as they lingered near the makeshift memorial site.Davis knew the victim who died."He was friendly, he was a loving person. He sat out here all the time, every day. He talked to everyone, he laughed he joked. The kids loved him," she said.One man, who chose not to give his name, was a close friend of the victim."Everybody thinks it's a drug thing out here. It wasn't just that. I don't know what going on," he said.He had just seen the victim hours earlier."I was just with him this morning. That'll mess anybody up. You just left the person and then that happens," he said.Police say the 33-year-old victim was the intended target, though no motive has been released.Investigators did receive information about a man dressed in all black who may have been the gunman, but those details have not yet been confirmed.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------