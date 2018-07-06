Genny the Hippo is celebrating her 18th birthday at the Adventure Aquarium

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --If you head to the Adventure Aquarium in Camden this weekend, you're in for a special treat.
Genny the Hippo is celebrating her 18th birthday, and her handlers are making sure it's a celebration to remember.
Genny and her friend Button enjoyed special vegan cookie cakes Friday morning.
And there's plenty of fun for the guests too.
There are hippo-themed arts and crafts for the kids, and you can sign a hippo-sized birthday card too.
