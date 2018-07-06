PETS & ANIMALS

Genny the Hippo is celebrating her 18th birthday at the Adventure Aquarium

Genny the Hippo is celebrating her 18th birthday at the Adventure Aquarium. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 6, 2018. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
If you head to the Adventure Aquarium in Camden this weekend, you're in for a special treat.

Genny the Hippo is celebrating her 18th birthday, and her handlers are making sure it's a celebration to remember.

Genny and her friend Button enjoyed special vegan cookie cakes Friday morning.

And there's plenty of fun for the guests too.

There are hippo-themed arts and crafts for the kids, and you can sign a hippo-sized birthday card too.

