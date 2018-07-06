TRAFFIC

Father and 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Family of 1 adult, 4 children killed in Townsend, Delaware crash. Maggie Kent reports during Action News Mornings on July 7, 2018.

TOWNSEND, Del. (WPVI) --
The five members of a New Jersey family who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday in Townsend, Delaware have been identified.

WABC-TV reports the father was 61-year-old Audie Trinidad of Teaneck, N.J. His children were 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna and two 13-year-olds, Melissa and Allison.

Pictured from left to right: Audie Trinidad, Danna, Kaitlyn, Melissa, Allison



A vigil was held Saturday night to remember the Trinidad family.
EMBED More News Videos

Vigil held for father and 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash. Cefaan Kim reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on July 7, 2018.


Trinidad's 53-year-old wife was hospitalized with serious injuries. The husband and wife were properly restrained in the vehicle, police say, but their four daughters were not.

"To lose four children in a crash... it's just unheard of," Delaware State Police Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe said.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over multi-fatal crash in Townsend, Delaware on July 7, 2018.



The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 1 near Pine Tree Road.

Police say a southbound F-350 pickup truck crossed the median and struck a northbound car, causing it to spin out of control.

The car came to rest on the median, while the pickup truck continued to travel southbound in the northbound lanes and was hit by the Toyota Sienna minivan carrying the New Jersey family.

"I feel so bad for this family. I cannot imagine what they are going through," said Jaffe.

EMBED More News Videos

News conference on crash that killed 5 in Townsend, Delaware on July 6, 2018.



The driver of the pickup, 44-year-old Alvin S. Hubbard Jr. from East New Market, Maryland, was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say it is not yet known if impairment was a factor. A passenger in the truck, a 30-year-old man from Hurlock, Maryland, was also treated and released.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old Brian C. Kern from Bethlehem, Pa., was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Northbound Route 1 was shut down in the area of the crash for five hours, but all lanes have since reopened.

Police are interviewing all of the survivors as the investigation into this crash continues.

There is no word on if charges will be filed.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newstraffic fatalitiescar crashnew jersey newsTownsend
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Car crash leaves boat on I-495
2 injured in Whitemarsh Township crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News