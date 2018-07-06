Former Eagle uses championship rings to help local track team

Torrey Smith helped the Eagles catch their first Super Bowl ring and now he's using that ring to help another team.The former Eagles WR is raising money for the Conshohocken Electric Force Track club.He's trying to fund their trip to the AAU Junior Olympics at the end of the month in Des Moines, Iowa by letting fans take pictures with his Ravens and Eagles' championship rings."I know how much the win meant to the people here. The ring means a lot to me as well, but it will also be sitting in my safe for the next year or few years, so I think it will be a great opportunity to take a picture with it and make money for the kids, " said Smith.Next Friday night, Smith is running a fundraiser at the Conshy Corner Tavern. For a $20 minimum, you can take a picture with his rings. The proceeds will hopefully help these kids bring home some flashy bling of their own.Matthew McTamney said, "I love the Eagles. I think it's really cool to support us."Torrey's wife Chanel said, "He actually came up with the idea, last year we actually donated to help the squad, and he was like, we have a Super Bowl ring we can use, so it was all him. I told him I wanted 100 people, he was like let's get 400 people."This cause hits close to home, Chanel ran for the team as a kid and is now a coach. And his mother-in-law founded the club in Conshohocken 20 years ago."To raise money for the kids we've been supporting forever, I'm excited about it," said Smith.------