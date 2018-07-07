EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3722852" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from Action News viewer David Sees shows the fiery aftermath of a house explosion in Newfield, New Jersey on July 7, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3721499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over scene of house explosion in Newfield, New Jersey on July 7, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3721376" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action Cam video of house explosion in Gloucester County, N.J. on July 7, 2018.

A home has exploded in Newfield Township, Gloucester County. 1 person is dead. Searching for another. @6abc pic.twitter.com/sHcpffqAgi — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) July 7, 2018

Officials say the two people who died after a house explosion in Newfield, New Jersey have been identified as a 73-year-old husband and his 72-year-old wife.Saturday night authorities are still working to figure out the cause of the explosion that rocked this Gloucester County neighborhood.It obliterated a home in the 300 block of Oakwood Drive killing Carole Paladino and John Paladino.While the cause remains under investigation, the Gloucester County prosecutor's office said no foul play is suspected. Gas company workers were on the scene to shut off service to neighboring homes.Dispatchers received numerous calls of an explosion that shook homes for several blocks. One man told Action News that his mother, who lives two blocks away, had pictures knocked off the walls.People who identified themselves as relatives went through the debris tonight looking for items still intact like documents and keepsakes.Neighbor Jackie Davis said, "I'm heartbroken for them I feel so sick inside I hope they can find some peace."Other neighbors say the explosion quickly turned into a fireball.Paul Vidal said, "I just heard this Big Bang when we went downstairs all the glass was broken, everything was gone.""I was on my morning walk when I was just coming around the corner when I heard this big blast," said witness Robert White.The house was destroyed by the blast. Video from Chopper 6 and the Action Cam showed a large debris field with smoke still rising from the scene. Some of the debris could be seen in nearby trees.Another four homes were damaged, and all will have to be inspected before residents are allowed back inside.Debris from the home was found blocks away."It's just devastating. I'm in shock I just can't fathom," said Rambone in tears.Neighbors also say before this happened, the couple had new appliances installed just yesterday."I heard it was a stove, to have gas. I saw the delivery truck," said Rambone.The couple was retired but still active in the community. John Paladino was on the local school board and a greeter at a localFuneral home.In fact, Carole Paladino was a catechism teacher at their church.The county fire marshal is investigating, along with several other agencies, including a state police arson-bomb unit, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Franklin Township police department.Autopsies on the couple are scheduled for Sunday.------