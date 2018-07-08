Wilmington firefighters to be equipped with narcan

Wilmington firefighters are now equipped with one more way to save lives.All of the department's fire trucks and vehicles now have narcan nasal spray to reverse the effects of an overdose.Last month, state lawmakers changed the wording of a law, allowing public safety workers to administer the narcan without legal liability.According to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, 345 people died from drug overdoses in Delaware last year.Chief Michael Donohue says this will dramatically help fight the opioid crisis in the city.Before this, firefighters who responded to an overdose could only assist the person with breathing.Once an ambulance or paramedic got to the scene, EMT's could administer narcan.------