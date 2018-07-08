2 teens shot in Northeast Philadelphia

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police said two teenagers were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance video captured the terrifying moments for the two teens in the 5200 block of Torresdale Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.

Police said the teens got into an argument with the shooter and a single bullet hit both men.

"These two juveniles waved police down telling them they'd just been shot," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Drew Techner.

Police transported the teens to the hospital.

Officials said a 16-year-old was hit in the shoulder and a 13-year-old was hit in the neck.

The younger teen's cousin called for an end to the violence.

"Stop resorting to gun violence," said Johnny Valley. "It's not making our city better, it's making it worse. It's ruining our summer out here for the youths."

Police continue to search for the shooter. They said he is in his 20s and are hoping people will call in with information.

"Video captured the shooter running westbound in the 2000 block of Brill Street and throwing the gun away in a recycling bin," said Techner.

Police did recover the weapon.

They ask anyone with information pertaining to the incident to call 215-686-TIPS.

