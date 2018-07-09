U.S. & WORLD

Dog on JetBlue flight given oxygen mask

Dog given oxygen mask on flight.

A group of flight attendants with JetBlue came to the rescue when a French Bulldog was in distress during a flight last week.

The dog was showing signs of hypoxia.

The crew was able to bring the dog, named Darcy, an oxygen mask.

This happened during a flight from Florida to Massachusetts.

One flight attendant actually owns a French Bulldog and says he has never seen anything like it in his 15 year career.

JetBlue released the following statement:

"We all want to make sure everyone has a safe and comfortable fight, including those with four legs. We're thankful for our crew's quick thinking and glad everyone involved was breathing easier when the plane landed in Worcester."

