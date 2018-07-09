CRASH

6 injured when car, horse-drawn buggy collide in Pennsylvania

(Shutterstock)

SALISBURY, Pa. --
Authorities say a car and a horse-drawn buggy have collided on a Pennsylvania highway, leaving six people in the buggy injured.

But authorities say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Salisbury. The person driving the car was not injured.

Further details about the accident were not available Monday. Authorities say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstrafficaccidentcrashhorse-drawn carriagesSalisbury Township
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CRASH
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Power tool flies into windshield injuring 2
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
Woman survives for a week after crashing car off 200-foot cliff
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More crash
TRAFFIC
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News