CONSUMER

FDA approves popular facial filler for hand rejuvenation

EMBED </>More Videos

FDA approves popular facial filler for hand rejuvenation - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on July 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For more than a decade, injectable fillers have been a staple for smoothing out and taking years off the face. Now, the FDA has approved a popular facial filler for use on the hands and doctors expect a boom in hand rejuvenation.

Katherine Burdette says appearance is important in her job as a counselor.

"I work with people, and I want them to have confidence in what I'm saying, and if they seem me as an older person, they might see me as a fuddy-duddy," she said.

And she's become unhappy with the look of her hands.

"They were just looking withered, really," she said.

Dr. Tim Greco says while many people have youthful-looking faces, the hands don't lie.

So, he believes the FDA's recent approval of Restylane Lyft for hands will change that.

Until now, Radiesse - a thicker filler - has been the only product OK'd for signs of aging.

"With the hands, what we start to see, the veins become much more prominent, tendons become more prominent, and then there's this hollowness that occurs between the tendons," said Dr. Greco.

Dr. Greco says the fillers lessen the hollowness, restoring a plumper, smoother contour. That softer shape also improves the way light reflects off the hands, making them look younger.

The results aren't forever, so people do need more injections, depending how active their hands are.

"These products can last anywhere between 9 months and a year," said Dr. Greco.

Katherine says she's less self-conscious of her hands now.

"I'm just thrilled with it - it was painless, and it just worked overnight," she said.

Dr. Greco says both fillers produce similar results.

Radiesse tends to be used a little deeper, and Restylane a little closer to the surface.

Fillers can also be combined with light treatments, to remove dark spots and improve the skin texture

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the deal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
More consumer
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News