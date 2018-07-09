Psychologist Frank Farley, a professor at Temple University, said dire warnings about the future mental stability of the Wild Boars soccer team being rescued from the flooded cave are far off the mark.There's been much talk by pundits about possible Post Traumatic Stress Disorders, but Farley's view is far different."They're in an age range where you see a lot of resilience, a lot of tolerance of risk and uncertainty and adventure proneness," said Farley.Dr. Farley notes the Wild Boars are a sports team with a history of group cohesion and may well show a phenomenon called post-traumatic growth."It'll be like a badge of courage. They'll be viewed as heroic by a lot of people," he said. "They already know they're world famous, they know what's going on in the outside world. The fame game can be very important to young people."Their parents, however, could be a different story, as they are clearly traumatized."They may be strengthened by their sons," said Farley. "Again I'm making the argument these kids will emerge strong from this experience."------