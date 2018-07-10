ENTERTAINMENT

George Clooney involved in motorcycle crash in Italy

George Clooney involved in motorcycle accident.

ROME (WPVI) --
Actor George Clooney was taken to the hospital in Sardinia and released after being involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle, hospital officials said.

The John Paul II hospital in Olbia said Clooney was released Tuesday. Local media that had gathered at the hospital said Clooney is believed to have left through a side exit.

Local daily La Nuova Sardegna said the 57-year-old Clooney had been headed to a film set on Tuesday when his motorbike was hit by a car. Private Mediaset, citing gossip magazine Chi, said the accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.

Police had no immediate information. Calls and emails to Clooney's spokesman weren't immediately returned.

Clooney has a home on the Italian mainland, on Lake Como.

