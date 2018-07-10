U.S. & WORLD

Girlfriend saves teen's life after lightning strike

Girlfriend revives teen after lightning strike. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

When lightning struck an 18-year-old Colorado man, his girlfriend took action and knew how to save him.

Juliette and Isaiah were camping Saturday near Denver when the lightning storm struck.

Juliette found her boyfriend face down on the ground without a pulse.

After one round of CPR, Juliette says he started gasping, then stopped breathing. After a second round, he was doing OK.

"I was going to die. She brought me back. I was going to die again. She brought me back," Isaiah said.

"His family started calling him 'Flash.' Everyone we've talked is asking what's his new superpower," Juliette said.

The only thing left behind from the bolt is an entry mark on his neck and a lot of sore muscles.

Juliette calls it a miracle recovery. She had taken a CPR class only a month prior.

