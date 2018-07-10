BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --A video out of the Lehigh Valley is simply warming our hearts and reminding us what teamwork and sportsmanship truly mean.
There's a team in Bethlehem called The Wanderers and they have a bat boy they adore named Josh Groff.
Josh has special needs and the coach says he's "pure" and has been a special part of their team.
Before a recent game, Josh was presented with a special engraved bat - a gift from both his own coach and the coach from the opposing team.
Then cameras were rolling the moment Josh got his first "at bat" of the season.
After a few tries, Josh knocks it out of the park, to cheers and hugs from his own team.
The opposing team, Wilson, is also screaming and cheering for josh from their dugout.
