HEALTHCHECK

Jim Gardner takes action after new report about neckties

EMBED </>More Videos

Neckties could reduce blood flow to the brain: As seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 10, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A recent study finds wearing a necktie could reduce blood flow to the brain, and anchor Jim Gardner decided he wasn't taking any chances!

Researchers in Germany compared MRI results with a group of men wearing a necktie to those not wearing one.

They found that the ties squeezed arteries in the neck, resulting in 7 percent decreased blood flow to the brain.

Researchers say that could be dangerous for those with high blood pressure.

Watch the video above for Jim's reaction to that new study during Action News at 11.
