SHOOTING

Man shot twice in the head in East Mt. Airy

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot twice in head in East Mt. Airy. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

EAST MT. AIRY (WPVI) --
A man was shot twice in the head in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around midnight Wednesday on the 6500 block of Blakemore Street.

Police say the victim did not have any identification on him. They do not believe robbery was the motive as the victim was still carrying a large amount of cash in his pocket when he was discovered by officers.

The victim, identified as a male in his late teens to early 20s ,was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman remains on the loose after running from the scene.

No further details have been released.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Man critical following Germantown shooting
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
Boy dies, 4 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting
More shooting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News